FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Factory Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An industrial wall resembling those seen in the Copied Factory.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
7
Item Icon
Weathering Agent
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

