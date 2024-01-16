Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Facet Hatchet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

49

52.27

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Alumina Whetstone
2
Item Icon
Ageflow Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
2
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

