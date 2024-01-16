Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Facet Hat of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

317

159

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ethereal Silk
2
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Agewood Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Pliable Glass Fiber
2
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

