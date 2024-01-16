Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Facet Dress Gloves of Healing
Hands - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
327
Magic Defense
187
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+94
Piety
+94
Vitality
+85
Determination
+67
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Triplite
2
Ethereal Silk
2
Prismatic Ingot
2
Grade 2 Mind Alkahest
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
