FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Facet Dolman of Scouting
Body - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
344
Magic Defense
344
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+150
Dexterity
+150
Critical Hit
+105
Direct Hit Rate
+150
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Ethereal Silk
2
Prismatic Ingot
2
Stonegold Nugget
2
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Grade 2 Dexterity Alkahest
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
