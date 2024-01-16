Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Evoker's Attire Augmentation
Part - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Materials required to augment a set of evoker's attire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
129 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Gold Ingot
7
Vanya Silk
7
Cashmere Cloth
7
Terminus Putty
7
Rose Gold Ingot
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
