FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Evoker's Attire Augmentation

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Materials required to augment a set of evoker's attire.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
7
Item Icon
Vanya Silk
7
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
7
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
7
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

