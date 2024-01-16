Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Eulmoran Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A bright and elegant ceiling light identical to those found throughout Eulmore.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Petalite
7
Crystal Glass
7
Manasilver Nugget
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
