FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Enchanting Ring
Other - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This finely wrought ring gleams with an almost sorcerous sheen.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Enchanting Ring Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1246
Max Quality
2530
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Enchanting Ring Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1246
Max Quality
2530
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Enchanting Ring Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1246
Max Quality
2530
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
