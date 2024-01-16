Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Enchanting Ring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This finely wrought ring gleams with an almost sorcerous sheen.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanting Ring Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Enchanting Ring Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Enchanting Ring Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Get Aloalo Potsherds in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How to Get Augmented Credendum Gear in FFXIV
Mills Webster
What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster