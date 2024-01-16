Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Emerald Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Emerald Weapon.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
3
Item Icon
Brashgold Plate
3
Item Icon
Emerald Plating
3
Item Icon
Defthand's Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

