[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Electrum Scepter
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
42
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
55 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+8
Intelligence
+7
Direct Hit Rate
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Quicksilver
5
Cobalt Ingot
5
Eye of Water
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
1580
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
