FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eye of Water

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A polished stone sphere elementally aspected to water.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Water Rock
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

