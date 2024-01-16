Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Electrum Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
25.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
4868 gil
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Control
+46
Craftsmanship
+80
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Electrum Ingot
5
Basilisk Whetstone
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
1820
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
