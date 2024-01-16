Games
Electrum Alembic
Alchemist's Primary Tool - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
24
Physical Damage
22.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ALC - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
83 gil
Bonuses
Control
+42
Craftsmanship
+74
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Electrum Ingot
5
Mythril Alembic
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
216
Max Quality
1140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
