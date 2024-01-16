Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Eikon Cloth Hat of Scouting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

125

125

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Eikon Cloth
3
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
3
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
Wildfowl Feather
3
Item Icon
Grade 1 Dexterity Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

