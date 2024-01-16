Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ebony Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Physical Damage
62.32
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
236 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+35
Spell Speed
+28
Intelligence
+38
Determination
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Iolite
2
Ebony Lumber
2
Platinum Ingot
2
Allagan Catalyst
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
620
