FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Dwarven Mythril Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
45421 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+312
Perception
+547
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Tuff Whetstone
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
79
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1710
Max Quality
4500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1579
Craftsmanship
1702
