FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dwarven Mythril Milpreves
Sage's Arm - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
79.33
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 78
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
44283 gil
Sells for
691 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+139
Vitality
+134
Critical Hit
+141
Determination
+99
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 68
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Triplite
7
Tuff Whetstone
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
4400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
