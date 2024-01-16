Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dwarven Cotton Gaskins of Maiming
Legs - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
298
Magic Defense
379
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 78
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
634 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+135
Vitality
+143
Skill Speed
+95
Determination
+136
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 68
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dwarven Cotton
7
Bright Linen Yarn
7
Sea Swallow Leather
7
Grade 1 Strength Alkahest
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
4400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
