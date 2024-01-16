Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dwarven Cotton Bandana
Head - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
285
Magic Defense
143
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
24981 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+32
Perception
+312
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dwarven Cotton
7
Dwarven Cotton Thread
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
4600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Related Posts
FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Cherry Pink Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium