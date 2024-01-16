Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Durium Hairpin of Fending
Head - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
258
Magic Defense
258
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
322 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+54
Vitality
+57
Critical Hit
+38
Determination
+54
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Carnelian
4
Durium Nugget
4
High Steel Ingot
4
Grade 1 Reisui of Vitality
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
