FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Durium Chaplets

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

150

75

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Azurite
4
Item Icon
Star Ruby
4
Item Icon
Durium Nugget
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

