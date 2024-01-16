Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Drowned King Sculpture

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This statue emanates the menace of a deadly undertow. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Paldao Lumber
3
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Pearl of Tides
3
Item Icon
Rutilated Quartz
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams
Gears Tactics Tips Guide - 9 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Raid Guide - Pandaemonium Asphodelos: The Second Circle
Mike Williams