FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Drinking Apkallu

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This little apkallu has an unquenchable thirst.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Apkallu Down
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Item Icon
Distilled Water
3
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
3
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

