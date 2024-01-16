Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Dragon Piece
Tabletop - Item Level 80
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A chess piece representing dragons. For use on the Eorzean map table.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
80
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
2
Stone Vigil Lumber
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
