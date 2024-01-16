Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Dragon Fang Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 120
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 57
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
107 gil
Bonuses
CP
+36
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 47
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Dragon Fang
5
Hardsilver Nugget
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
