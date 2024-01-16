Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Doman Steel Mortar
Alchemist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
ALC - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
37065 gil
Sells for
556 gil
Bonuses
Control
+177
Craftsmanship
+329
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Persimmon Lumber
5
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
Related Posts
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington