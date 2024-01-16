Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Doman Iron Pliers
Armorer's Secondary Tool - Item Level 230
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
ARM - Lv. 66
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
32788 gil
Sells for
492 gil
Bonuses
Control
+162
Craftsmanship
+303
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 56
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
230
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Oroshigane Ingot
4
High Steel Nugget
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
