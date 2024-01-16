Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Doman Iron Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 273
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
387
Block Strength
387
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 64
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
195 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+25
Tenacity
+18
Vitality
+27
Critical Hit
+25
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 54
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
273
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
High Steel Ingot
4
Oroshigane Ingot
4
Koppranickel Ingot
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
830
Max Quality
3150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
