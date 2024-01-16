Destiny 2
FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Display Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A cylindrical stand designed for displaying various objets d'art and spoils of war.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

