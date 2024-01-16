Games
Diadochos Wings
Sage's Arm - Item Level 640
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
114
Physical Damage
106.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+330
Vitality
+325
Critical Hit
+183
Determination
+261
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
640
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Spodumene
3
Chondrite Ingot
3
Softsilver Ingot
3
Earthbreak Aethersand
3
Grade 8 Mind Alkahest
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
6600
Max Quality
14040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Control
3660
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
