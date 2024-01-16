Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Diadochos Boots of Maiming
Feet - Item Level 640
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
423
Magic Defense
538
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+201
Vitality
+219
Critical Hit
+158
Determination
+111
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
640
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Softsilver Ingot
3
Deinosuchus Leather
3
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Earthbreak Aethersand
3
Grade 8 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
6600
Max Quality
14040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Control
3660
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Sage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez
FFXIV Warrior Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mike Williams
FFXIV Red Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez