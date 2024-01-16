Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Deinosuchus Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured deinosuchus skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Field Mustard
3
Item Icon
Deinosuchus Skin
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

