FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Deinosuchus Leather
Leather - Item Level 640
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured deinosuchus skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Field Mustard
3
Deinosuchus Skin
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
4488
Max Quality
9090
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Required
Control
3660
Craftsmanship
3950
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
