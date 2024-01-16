Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Diadochos Boots of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

538

308

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Garnet Cotton
3
Item Icon
Deinosuchus Leather
3
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Item Icon
Earthbreak Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 8 Intelligence Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Red Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry
FFXIV Sage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Cody Perez