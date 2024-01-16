Dhalmelskin Codex

Games
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
54.13
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
285 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+50
Piety
+47
Vitality
+47
Determination
+32
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rubellite
4
Dhalmel Leather
4
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Enchanted Hardsilver Ink
4
Crystals
Water Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
2350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
