FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Demon Wall Sculpture

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lifelike demon wall sculpture, for those who like their walls menacing.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
1
Item Icon
Cutting Oil
1
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
1
Item Icon
Amdapori Stone
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

