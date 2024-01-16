Games
Deluxe Manor Fireplace
Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A grandly haunting fireplace custom-made for Haukke Manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
4
Manor Fireplace
4
Rosewood Lumber
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
