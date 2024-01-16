Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Deluxe Manor Fireplace

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A grandly haunting fireplace custom-made for Haukke Manor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
4
Item Icon
Manor Fireplace
4
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

