Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Darksteel Wire

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A roll of wire painstakingly drawn out from darksteel.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
11
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
11
Item Icon
Earth Shard
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

Desynthesis
How to Make Gil With Desynthesis in FFXIV
mothsworn
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle