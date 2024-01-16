Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Darksteel Wire
Metal - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A roll of wire painstakingly drawn out from darksteel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
23 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Darksteel Nugget
11
Crystals
Ice Shard
11
Earth Shard
10
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
