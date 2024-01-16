Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Dark Cherry Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Processed dark cherry lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Liquid Glass
3
Item Icon
Dark Cherry Log
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

