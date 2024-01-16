Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Dalmascan Draped Top

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

18

10

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ethereal Silk
7
Item Icon
Sea Swallow Leather
7
Item Icon
Cloth-softening Powder
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

