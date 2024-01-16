Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Crystarium Mechanical Till
Tabletop - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A convenient clockwork contraption for the counting and keeping of currency.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mythrite Rivets
7
High Steel Nugget
7
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
