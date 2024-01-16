Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Crystarium Mechanical Till

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A convenient clockwork contraption for the counting and keeping of currency.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mythrite Rivets
7
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

