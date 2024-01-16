Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Country Swing Seat

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Escape the midday sun beneath the roof of this charming wooden swing seat.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
32
Item Icon
Titanium Rivets
32
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

