FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Country Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Flooring designed in the country fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
6
Item Icon
Mortar
6
Item Icon
Cut Stone
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
6
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

