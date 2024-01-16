Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Country Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Flooring designed in the country fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Marble
6
Mortar
6
Cut Stone
6
Crystals
Water Shard
6
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
