FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Countertop Coffee Service

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An elegantly simple coffee service designed to complement any décor.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Palm Sugar
8
Item Icon
Sweet Cream
8
Item Icon
Coffee Beans
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

