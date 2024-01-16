Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Countertop Coffee Service
Tabletop - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An elegantly simple coffee service designed to complement any décor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Palm Sugar
8
Sweet Cream
8
Coffee Beans
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Water Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
