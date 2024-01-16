Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Sweet Cream

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

The butterfat-rich layer skimmed off of buffalo milk. Widely used in confectionaries.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Buffalo Milk
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

