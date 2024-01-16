Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Sweet Cream
Ingredient - Item Level 6
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
The butterfat-rich layer skimmed off of buffalo milk. Widely used in confectionaries.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Buffalo Milk
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
6
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
18
Max Quality
136
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
