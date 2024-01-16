Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cotton Sarouel
Legs - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
40
Magic Defense
40
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 14
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Vitality
+2
Dexterity
+3
Critical Hit
+3
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 4
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
14
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Beast Sinew
1
Cotton Yarn
1
Hard Leather
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
