FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Confetti-making Tools

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A set of tools used in the process of making confetti. ※Only for use in Namazu tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Confetti-making Tool Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

