FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Company Hat
Head - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
13
Magic Defense
7
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Ramie Cloth
1
Dusk Leather
1
Ramie Thread
1
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
2350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
