Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Company Hat

Details
Crafting

Item Details

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Ramie Cloth
1
Item Icon
Dusk Leather
1
Item Icon
Ramie Thread
1
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Botanist Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV is Resetting Your Mid-Level Job EXP Progress in Endwalker
Andrea Shearon
The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng