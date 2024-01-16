Games
Cobalt Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 47
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 47
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
97 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+47
Perception
+83
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 37
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
47
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
5
Rosewood Lumber
5
Basilisk Whetstone
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
1700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
