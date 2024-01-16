Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Classical Torquetum
Item Icon

Classical Torquetum

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

103

109.87

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
3
Item Icon
Rhodium Ingot
3
Item Icon
Endtide Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Mind Alkahest
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

