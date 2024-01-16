Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Classical Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

1140

1140

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mempisang Lumber
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Vitality Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

